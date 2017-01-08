Tilted Kilt closes due to slow sales
A sign posted on the door of Tilted Kilt located at 4541 Illinois Rd. indicates the restaurant has permanently closed. The UK-inspired pub chain, known for kilt-clad waitresses has locations all over the US and some in Canada.
