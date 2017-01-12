The Landing and Clyde Theater seeking millions in funds
The Clyde Theater and the Landing in Fort Wayne are two locations that have dreams, but these dreams will only turn to reality with the help of funding from the Regional Development Authority. "They're asking for the RDA for 6.9 million dollars," said Michael Galbraith, Director of Road to One Million at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
