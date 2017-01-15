Sunday rally scheduled to protest ACA...

Sunday rally scheduled to protest ACA repeal in downtown Fort Wayne

Individuals who are against dismantling the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare will be marching at the Allen County Courthouse to the MLK bridge Sunday afternoon. The march begins at 2 p.m. in honor of Save of Our Healthcare Day, an effort launched by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and his organization Our Revolution.

