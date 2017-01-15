Sunday rally scheduled to protest ACA repeal in downtown Fort Wayne
Individuals who are against dismantling the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare will be marching at the Allen County Courthouse to the MLK bridge Sunday afternoon. The march begins at 2 p.m. in honor of Save of Our Healthcare Day, an effort launched by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and his organization Our Revolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC