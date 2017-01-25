Safety Arrow designed to keep you safe on highways
"We've seen cars going 60 miles and hour, traveling 88 feet per second, as soon as they see the arrow, day or night, they get right over," said Ken Greves, inventor. "That's enough to save your life."
