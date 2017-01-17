Riverfront-case judge recuses self
Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Felts has withdrawn himself from presiding over a case challenging Fort Wayne's ability to take land by eminent domain for the pending Riverfront park project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Sun
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC