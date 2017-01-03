River educational series planned for first quarter of new year
Riverfront Fort Wayne will host three educational panels in 2017 to discuss topics related to local rivers. The public is invited to hear from a panel of experts for each topic and ask questions on the second Monday of the month in January, February and March.
