Rescue Mission sees surge in homeless using shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Winter is always a busy time for the Rescue Mission, but this year there are so many people using the shelter some have to sleep in the hallways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing purse
|10 hr
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|14 hr
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC