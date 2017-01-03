"Savor Fort Wayne" offers special deals at local restaurants
The annual Savor Fort Wayne event will feature more than 40 local restaurants, bars and breweries. Participating restaurants will feature special menu items, including drink specials, appetizers, and 3-course meals.
