"Savor Fort Wayne" offers s...

"Savor Fort Wayne" offers special deals at local restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

The annual Savor Fort Wayne event will feature more than 40 local restaurants, bars and breweries. Participating restaurants will feature special menu items, including drink specials, appetizers, and 3-course meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tara lurker (Dec '15) Sun Wayne Fort 10
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
The Eden Dec 28 Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov '16 Adrian 24
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC