Police search for driver of car who gave slain woman a ride

Fort Wayne police working the homicide case of Stephania Bartlett are seeking public's assistance to locate the driver of a vehicle who gave Bartlett a ride from the area of the 2400 block of E. State Boulevard near Carew Street at approximately 9:50 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, January 11. Stephania Bartlett, 30, was found nearly 12 hours later having been shot to death in an alley just north of downtown in 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard on the evening of January 11. Bartlett was a U.S. Army veteran and described by her husband as a great mother and soldier.

