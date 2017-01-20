Police search for driver of car who gave slain woman a ride
Fort Wayne police working the homicide case of Stephania Bartlett are seeking public's assistance to locate the driver of a vehicle who gave Bartlett a ride from the area of the 2400 block of E. State Boulevard near Carew Street at approximately 9:50 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, January 11. Stephania Bartlett, 30, was found nearly 12 hours later having been shot to death in an alley just north of downtown in 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard on the evening of January 11. Bartlett was a U.S. Army veteran and described by her husband as a great mother and soldier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC