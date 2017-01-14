Philharmonic to host concerts featuri...

Philharmonic to host concerts featuring works of prolific composers, pop stars

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will host concerts featuring the works of the prolific composers, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Stravinsky, as well as cover songs by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Queen and Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, Rock On! will feature three vocalists singing rock and pop hits on the 1970's and 1980's.

