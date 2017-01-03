Panel discusses Fort Wayne river quality

Panel discusses Fort Wayne river quality

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

A panel of experts answered questions about the quality of Fort Wayne's rivers and drinking water Monday night at Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits, while offering ideas for where interested residents can go to get involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tara lurker (Dec '15) 21 hr Wayne Fort 10
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
The Eden Dec 28 Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov '16 Adrian 24
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at January 10 at 12:00AM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC