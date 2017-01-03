Panel discusses Fort Wayne river quality
A panel of experts answered questions about the quality of Fort Wayne's rivers and drinking water Monday night at Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits, while offering ideas for where interested residents can go to get involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara lurker (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|Wayne Fort
|10
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Adrian
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC