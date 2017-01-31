Open house held on infant mortality
To combat the growing rates of infant mortality in the community, one local organization held an open house to bring awareness to the issue. The infant mortality rate refers to the number of deaths of infants under one year old per one-thousand live births.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Eden
|Sun
|wanna Know
|3
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC