No charges filed against officer who shot and killed knife-wielding man
The Allen County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday afternoon that no charges will be filed against the officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding man during an October 8 incident outside a Fort Wayne hotel. The investigation, completed by the Fort Wayne Police Department, determined that the cause of death for Charles Antrup, 62, was the result of self-defense.
