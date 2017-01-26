No charges filed against officer who ...

No charges filed against officer who shot and killed knife-wielding man

10 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday afternoon that no charges will be filed against the officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding man during an October 8 incident outside a Fort Wayne hotel. The investigation, completed by the Fort Wayne Police Department, determined that the cause of death for Charles Antrup, 62, was the result of self-defense.

Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

