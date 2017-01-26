Mug shot photo of Branston Secrest pr...

Mug shot photo of Branston Secrest provided by the Indiana State Police

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Garrett man who told police he shot his father to death in early December over a stolen dirtbike is seeking an insanity defense. Branston S. Secrest, 20, is charged with murder in the Dec. 6, 2016, shooting death of 45-year-old Keith A. Secrest inside his East Third Avenue home in Garrett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed 6 hr What a joke 2
News Seeking hope for heroin users Wed mary 1
The Eden Wed Hvk 2
News Immigrants search for reassurance Jan 23 spytheweb 1
News Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06) Jan 22 caveat current 5
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Jan 16 Anonymous 94
Missing purse Jan 13 Wayne Fort 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC