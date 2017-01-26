Mug shot photo of Branston Secrest provided by the Indiana State Police

The Garrett man who told police he shot his father to death in early December over a stolen dirtbike is seeking an insanity defense. Branston S. Secrest, 20, is charged with murder in the Dec. 6, 2016, shooting death of 45-year-old Keith A. Secrest inside his East Third Avenue home in Garrett.

