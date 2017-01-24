Memphis - the Musical to Play Fort Wayne Civic Theatre This February

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents Memphis - The Musical, with book & lyrics by Joe DiPietro , music & lyrics by David Bryan , based on a concept by George W. George . From the underground dance clubs of 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, comes a hot new Broadway musical that burst off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love.

