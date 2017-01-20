Man arrested in Fort Wayne for accepting cocaine delivery

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, David Capp announced Friday evening that Uryan Frymire, 37, of Ohio was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. According to court documents, there was a traffic stop conducted in Texas on January 17 of a semi-tractor where 62 packages or approximately 70 kilograms of cocaine were found.

