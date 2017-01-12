Lung cancer research in Fort Wayne

Lung cancer research in Fort Wayne

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Lung cancer is the leading cause of deaths among both men and women, resulting in more deaths each year than colon, breast and prostate cancer combined. Every year on average, more than 5,000 people in Indiana are diagnosed with lung cancer and more than 4,000 people die from the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing purse 8 hr Wayne Fort 2
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. 12 hr Wayne Fort 4
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
The Eden Dec 28 Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at January 13 at 11:08AM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC