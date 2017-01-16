LeBron James Jr. competes at Gym Rats MLK Classic
Hundreds of the best elementary and middle school basketball players gathered in Fort Wayne for the annual Gym Rats MLK Classic. The field included some of the top local AAU teams for girls and boys and some of the best teams from around the countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC