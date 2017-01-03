ISP conducting death investigation in Wells

Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne are conducting an investigation, at the request of the Wells County Sheriff Department, into the death of Craigville man which occurred early this morning. Preliminary investigation by Detectives Shane Neuenschwander and Matt Teusch indicate at approximately 3:52 a.m., Wells County Sheriff Deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence in the 6800 block of East Market Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluffton News Banner.