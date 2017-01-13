IPFW staff, students ready for Helmke Library unveiling
FORT WAYNE, Ind. After months of construction and millions of dollars spent, the staff at IPFW is getting ready to unveil the renovated Helmke Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing purse
|Fri
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Fri
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
|A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr...
|Dec 22
|Faque
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC