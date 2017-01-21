Indiana residents hope Pence keeps their interests in mind
When Fort Wayne needed expensive airport improvements, its mayor contacted an influential Indiana native - then-Vice President Dan Quayle - to help secure federal funding. Now that former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is the new vice president, residents are hopeful his home state could again reap some benefits.
