Hoosiers march on to Washington D.C.
On January 21st, the day after President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, people from almost every state will gather by the nation's capital to participate in the Women's March on Washington. "Its a solidarity to everyone in this country that feels left out or they might not have a voice," said march participant Catherine Noll.
