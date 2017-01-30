Hanging Trump effigy protected by Fir...

Hanging Trump effigy protected by First Ammendment

11 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A life-sized effigy of President Donald Trump hanging from a tree has many people outraged, but Fort Wayne Police said the homeowner is protected by the right to free speech. Mike Cunningham, an army veteran, told Newschannel 15 that he hung a Trump doll by a noose with a Soviet Union flag in his front yard.

