Group's push for a Fitter Fort continues
A little more than two years ago a couple of consultants hoping to combat Fort Wayne's image as one of America's fattest cities formed an organization called Operation Fight for a Fitter Fort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|11 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Wed
|mary
|1
|The Eden
|Wed
|Hvk
|2
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Mon
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC