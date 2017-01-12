FWPD involved in major drug bustThis ...

FWPD involved in major drug bustThis press release comes courtesy of the FWPD:

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

On January 13th, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. detectives of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division along with the Emergency Services Team served a narcotics related search warrant in the 5500 block of Le Steele Blvd. During the search of the residence, two handguns and a shotgun were recovered. One of the handguns had been reported stolen in another part of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing purse 16 hr Wayne Fort 2
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. 20 hr Wayne Fort 4
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
The Eden Dec 28 Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at January 13 at 9:31PM EST

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC