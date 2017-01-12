FWPD involved in major drug bustThis press release comes courtesy of the FWPD:

On January 13th, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. detectives of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division along with the Emergency Services Team served a narcotics related search warrant in the 5500 block of Le Steele Blvd. During the search of the residence, two handguns and a shotgun were recovered. One of the handguns had been reported stolen in another part of the state.

