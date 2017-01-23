Franklin officer aids in security at inauguration

A Franklin police officer got to witness history, command other members of the Indiana National Guard and take in the sights of the nation's capital during the presidential inauguration last week. Jeff Merritt, a three-year veteran of the Franklin Police Department, was called as part of the 381st Military Police Company of the Indiana National Guard to help with crowd control on the streets of Washington, D.C. as thousands of people gathered to watch President Donald Trump take the oath of office.

