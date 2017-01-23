Franklin officer aids in security at inauguration
A Franklin police officer got to witness history, command other members of the Indiana National Guard and take in the sights of the nation's capital during the presidential inauguration last week. Jeff Merritt, a three-year veteran of the Franklin Police Department, was called as part of the 381st Military Police Company of the Indiana National Guard to help with crowd control on the streets of Washington, D.C. as thousands of people gathered to watch President Donald Trump take the oath of office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|14 min
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Sun
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC