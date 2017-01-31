Fort Wayne trails set new milestones
Year end totals show 568,138 trail users, that's a 17.5 percent increase from the previous record set in 2012. Since 2008 the city's trail mileage has grown from 33 to 73. Those trails connect to a network more than 96 miles.
