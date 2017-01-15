Fort Wayne men's volleyball swept by ...

Fort Wayne men's volleyball swept by Penn State

15 hrs ago

Despite high energy in the second and third sets, the Fort Wayne men's volleyball team fell to the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 in the Gates Center on Saturday night .

