Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry presents his 2017 city budget.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Monday addressed the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne to discuss updates and insights into city initiatives. In his talk, Henry blamed guns, drugs and gangs for last year's record homicide rate, and said his first solution is to add about 30 officers to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
