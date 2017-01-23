Fort Wayne, Indiana, accepting bids for waste and recycling collection
The city of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has released an invitation to bid for integrated municipal solid waste and recycling management contracts, in a process being undertaken in consultation with Fairfax, Virginia-based Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc. . According to a press release issued by GBB, the bid invitation specifically covers curbside collection of single stream recyclables; curbside collection of municipal solid waste ; and, processing of collected recyclables.
