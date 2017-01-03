Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Announces Winners of the 8th Annual Northeast Indiana Playwright Festival
The 8th Annual Playwright Festival will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the Parkview Physician's Group ArtsLab Theatre at 300 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN. Janet Allen, Executive Artistic Director of Indiana Repertory Theatre will be the featured speaker for the 2017 festival leading a workshop discussion about what it means to be a playwright in the United States and how to develop and advance new scripts.
