Fort Wayne 8th grader picked to perform at Carnegie Hall
Jakob Tomlinson, an 8th grade student at Fort Wayne's St. John the Baptist School, will perform with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall on May 1. Tomlinson was selected to attend "Camp Broadway," a series of intensive workshops for 60 young artists lead by accomplished Broadway performers and instructors. The young artists will then perform with The New York Pops.
