Fire damages detached garage, spreads to adjacent building
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant building on the city's south side this afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Eden
|21 hr
|wanna Know
|3
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC