Fire damaged a home along Kinsmoor Av...

Fire damaged a home along Kinsmoor Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1200 block of Kinsmoor Ave., between Beaver Avenue and Broadway, on a report of an active fire. Firefighters had the fire under control before 4 p.m. The home was left with heavy damage.

Fort Wayne, IN

