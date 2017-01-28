Eric Wedge returns to Fort Wayne to host 13th annual baseball camp
Former MLB manager Eric Wedge was back in the Summit City hosting his 13th Annual Eric Wedge Baseball Camp at the Ash Center on Saturday. Partnering with the World Baseball Academy, Wedge put on three different camps throughout the day; one for elementary-age kids, one for middle-schoolers, and a college exposure camp for high school players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
|The Eden
|Jan 25
|Hvk
|2
|Immigrants search for reassurance
|Jan 23
|spytheweb
|1
|Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06)
|Jan 22
|caveat current
|5
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC