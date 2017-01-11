Employees of shuttered Bar 145 claim ...

Employees of shuttered Bar 145 claim they havena t been paid

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

"I'm pretty much living off of nothing. I got to pay my rent, I got to pay my bills still.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
The Eden Dec 28 Funny Fellow 1
A 50 year old blond stripper named candy,was fr... Dec 22 Faque 1
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Nov '16 Adrian 24
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Nov '16 Space Donkey 3
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC