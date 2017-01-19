Embassy hands out free popcorn on National Popcorn Day
The Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre celebrated National Popcorn Day Thursday with a special offer, handing out free popcorn to visitors who came to STAR Bank box office. The Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre handed out free popcorn to visitors to the box office on National Popcorn Day, Thursday, January 19. Embassy visitors were also invited to meet box office staff as they explored the upcoming concert lineup, according to a press release from the Fort Wayne Embassy.
