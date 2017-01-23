Effort to reduce food waste underway in Allen County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates Americans throw out 133 billion pounds of food a year. The Allen County Solid Waste Management District is trying to eliminate food waste in Northeast Indiana.
