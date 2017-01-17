Driver wanted after fleeing crash
One Fort Wayne man decided to stop and swig from his bottle of Jim Beam whiskey after he left the scene of the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|Anonymous
|94
|Missing purse
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|2
|Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why.
|Jan 13
|Wayne Fort
|4
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|7
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 31
|NeldaLou
|28
|Amish Framing/Construction Crew
|Dec 29
|just wondering
|1
|The Eden
|Dec 28
|Funny Fellow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC