Conradt C. Cutler, 73, of Indianapolis, formerly of Peru, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 10, 2017, at West Side Garden Plaza in Indianapolis. Conradt was a 1961 graduate of Peru High School, a 1965 graduate of North Manchester University and received his teaching degree from Butler University in 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.