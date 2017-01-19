Conradt C. Cutler
Conradt C. Cutler, 73, of Indianapolis, formerly of Peru, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 10, 2017, at West Side Garden Plaza in Indianapolis. Conradt was a 1961 graduate of Peru High School, a 1965 graduate of North Manchester University and received his teaching degree from Butler University in 1968.
