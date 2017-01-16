Church, vocal group honor MLKJ throug...

Church, vocal group honor MLKJ through musical drama

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A local church collaborated with vocal artists to celebrate the life and legacy of social activist and humanitarian Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne teamed up with Heartland Sings to present We Are the Dream: A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. We Are The Dream's director Janice Furtner envisioned a musical drama filled with narration and the music that propelled the Civil Rights Movement. King's writings, sermons and speeches were interwoven between Heartland Sing's vocal anthems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) 10 hr Anonymous 94
Missing purse Jan 13 Wayne Fort 2
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Jan 13 Wayne Fort 4
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Jan 2 Chu Chu Rubusco 7
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Amish Framing/Construction Crew Dec 29 just wondering 1
The Eden Dec 28 Funny Fellow 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC