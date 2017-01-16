Church, vocal group honor MLKJ through musical drama
A local church collaborated with vocal artists to celebrate the life and legacy of social activist and humanitarian Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne teamed up with Heartland Sings to present We Are the Dream: A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. We Are The Dream's director Janice Furtner envisioned a musical drama filled with narration and the music that propelled the Civil Rights Movement. King's writings, sermons and speeches were interwoven between Heartland Sing's vocal anthems.
