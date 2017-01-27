Central Indiana, Fort Wayne officers ...

Central Indiana, Fort Wayne officers cleared in shootings

Authorities in central Indiana and Fort Wayne say officers were justified in separate shootings that killed men armed with knives. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department's Firearms Review Board found Deputy Jason Hays' actions were necessary to stop the threat he faced, and county Prosecutor Patricia Baldwin cleared him in the November shooting of Brad King, 29, of Avon, the department said Friday.

