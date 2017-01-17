Ben Bentil back on the roster for the...

Ben Bentil back on the roster for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Mad Ants regained the services of forward Ben Bentil on Monday, a day before they left for the NBA D-League Challenge in the suburbs of Toronto. The Ants will play games against Windy City and Maine that will count in the D-League standings in the event.

