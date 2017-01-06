Attorney seeks trial delay for man accused of killing 4
The attorney for a Fort Wayne man accused of killing four people, one of which was an unborn fetus, is seeking a trial delay now that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against his client. Twenty-year-old Marcus Dansby was formally notified during a Friday hearing in Allen Superior Court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he's convicted in the killings.
