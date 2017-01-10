Alex Poythress nets 28 as Mad Ants top Long Island

Former University of Kentucky standout Alex Poythress led Fort Wayne with 28 points as the Mad Ants earned a 120-112 road win at Long Island in NBA Development League action Tuesday afternoon. Stephan Hicks scored 25 points, Travis Leslie 22, and Trey McKinney-Jones 20 in the win for the Mad Ants.

