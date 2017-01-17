Actually, Tom Price, Women Have Been Fired For Their Reproductive Choices
During his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, Rep. Tom Price said he didn't believe employers were currently able to fire women for their reproductive decisions, specifically their choice to use birth control. Back in 2015, Price voted for a resolution that dismantled the District of Columbia's protections for women from being fired for their reproductive health decisions.
