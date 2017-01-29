Accumulating snow may impact Monday a...

Accumulating snow may impact Monday and Tuesday commute

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

We finally have a chance of adding to our monthly snowfall totals over the next couple of days thanks to a series of storm systems passing through the Midwest. The first system moves through the upper levels of the atmosphere today and tonight, enhancing some lake effect snow showers as it does so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Eden 9 hr wanna Know 3
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Jan 26 What a joke 2
News Seeking hope for heroin users Jan 25 mary 1
News Immigrants search for reassurance Jan 23 spytheweb 1
News Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06) Jan 22 caveat current 5
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Jan 16 Anonymous 94
Missing purse Jan 13 Wayne Fort 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC