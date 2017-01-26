Abortion ban bill wona t be heard in Indiana House committee
The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reports that the chairman of the House Public Policy Committee will not hear the "Protection at Conception" measure, effectively killing for the year. Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn says he couldn't get past the fact that there were no exemptions for abortions in the case of rape, incest and saving the mother's life.
