3 people arrested; drugs, weapons recovered in narcotics search

The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested three people after serving a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation that also resulted in the recovery of weapons, almost a pound of marijuana, over a quarter pound of cocaine, 2.9 grams of heroin, assorted prescription pills and $3,800 in cash, according to a press release from Fort Wayne Sgt. Mark Brooks.

