2 men accused of credit card theft
Recognizing him as a recent shoplifter, a loss-prevention manager at a Meijer store called Fort Wayne police to report that Jeffery Hargis was on the premises again Jan. 11. The store employee watched Hargis, 34, of the 200 block of West Paulding Road go to the self-checkout and buy two gift cards at $401.95 each, according to court documents.
